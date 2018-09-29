Akala boycotts APC primaries

…Threatens to leave party

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-A former of governor of Oyo State and a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC),Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has said he would not participate in Sunday’s party primaries, owning to what he said as imposition of candidate on delegates by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.



The former governor in the state, however, called on the National leadership of the party, President Mohammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party to come to the aid of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress which he said was on the brink of collapse due to the high-handedness and Imposition of candidate on delegates who would vote at the primary election of the party taking place tomorrow (today) by Gov. Ajimobi.

Akala, in a press release issued on Saturday and signed by his Head of New Media and Public Affairs of Alao-Akala Campaign Organisation, Mr. Jeremiah Akande and made available to journalists, stated that Governor Ajimobi had perfected plans to impose one Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe on delegates as he has sent his foot soldiers around to coerce and intimidate delegates to vote for the said Tegbe on Sunday at the party primaries against their free will.

“His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, a true party man and committed loyalist to any cause he believes, wishes to state categorically that he is not a push over in the game of politics and as a well grounded and groomed politician who has occupied the number one seat of a politically conscious state as Oyo State will not be part of any move or attempt to subvert the true will and wish of the people by the selfish interest of an Individual.”

“The General Public should also note that Gov. Abiola Ajimobi has clandestinely offered Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala the Ministerial slot of Oyo state in an attempt to pitch him against Barr. Adebayo Shittu, an offer he has rejected in its entirety as he is not one to be tailored or shown the way round in the game of Politics.”

“His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has therefore decided to “STAY AWAY” from todays’s macabre dance taking place at a yet to be disclosed venue due to the insensitivity and selfishness of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi who is hellbent on Imposing his stooge as his successor,” said the release.

In view of this development, the former governor has directed that all his teeming supporters, well wishers and party faithful who believe in him should stay away from the sham taking place today and await further directives.