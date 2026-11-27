The accident scene.

By Esther Onyegbulam, Matthew Johnson & Patrick Chidubem

Six persons were burnt to death, while 12 others sustained varying degrees of burns yesterday after a commercial vehicle caught fire at Magbon, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which confirmed the incident, said the victims comprised two females and four males, all adults. It added that the 12 injured persons were rescued and taken to Badagry General Hospital for medical attention.

However, an eyewitness account shared in a video gave a different initial account of the tragedy, claiming that many people were feared dead, with only two occupants, reportedly the driver and another passenger, surviving the incident.

According to the eyewitness, the accident occurred between 8am and 9am and involved a commercial bus travelling from Mile 2 towards Badagry. The incident reportedly happened shortly after Checking Point Bus Stop, before the Black Signboard axis of the expressway.

The eyewitness account indicated that the vehicle caught fire, resulting in multiple casualties. However, the initial casualty figures could not be independently verified.

In its official account, the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency received a distress call at 8:44am, while firefighters from its Badagry station arrived at the scene at 9:13am.

According to Adeseye, “Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicated that the driver reportedly had an additional five litres of fuel stored inside the vehicle, intending to refuel the vehicle’s tank.

The presence of the extra fuel is suspected to have contributed to the intensity of the fire.

“Tragically, six persons, comprising two females and four males, all adults, were involved in the incident. All six victims were burnt beyond recognition,” the statement said.

Vanguard News