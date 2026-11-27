Itoro Eze-Anaba

*Mrs Sanwo-Olu hails centre’s 10,000-Survivor Care Milestone

By Henry Ojelu

THE United Kingdom and the Mirabel Centre have called for stronger protection, sustained support and access to justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, and founder of the Mirabel Centre, Itoro Eze-Anaba, made the call on Thursday at a reception and panel discussion in Lagos to mark the centre’s milestone of supporting more than 10,000 survivors of sexual violence.

The event, held as part of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, also featured the launch of the centre’s publication, The Survivor Experience: A Voice That Matters.

Speaking on the theme, “A Milestone of Care, A Call for Sustained Support & Justice,” Baxter said the achievement deserved celebration but stressed that sexual violence remained a serious issue requiring sustained attention and commitment.

He said: “We want to celebrate 10,000 survivors, but we also want to ensure that many more people are able to access the professional support and services they need.”

Baxter emphasised the importance of placing survivors’ experiences at the centre of interventions, saying their voices were essential to understanding their challenges and improving access to support and justice.

He reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls through development partnerships and collaboration with governments and civil society organisations.

He also disclosed that the UK would soon host an international summit on technology-facilitated gender-based violence, noting that emerging forms of abuse required new approaches and solutions.

Earlier, Eze-Anaba acknowledged the contributions of the British Council, the Department for International Development and the British High Commission to the establishment and growth of the centre.

She said the British High Commission funded the centre’s first three years and continued to support its work through partnerships and advocacy opportunities.

Describing the milestone as more than a numerical achievement, she said the centre remained committed to delivering services with dignity and respect.

“Today is not about public relations for the Mirabel Centre. It is about the services we provide and how those services are shared in a dignified manner for survivors,” she said.

Eze-Anaba said the centre regularly sought feedback from survivors and had engaged an independent consultant to assess its services, identify gaps and recommend improvements.

She thanked the centre’s partners and funders, assuring that it would continue to provide compassionate care where survivors’ voices mattered.

Sanwo-Olu Hails Centre’s Milestone

Meanwhile, Lagos State First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Mirabel Centre for supporting more than 10,000 survivors of sexual violence, describing the achievement as a significant contribution to the fight against gender-based violence.

Sanwo-Olu, who launched the publication, The Survivor Experience: A Voice That Matters, announced the donation of five copies each to all primary healthcare centres in Lagos State. She said support for survivors should extend beyond medical treatment and court proceedings to include counselling, continuous care and interventions to help them rebuild their lives.

According to her, survivors need sustained support to heal and live better lives, while prevention should receive as much attention as treatment and rehabilitation.

The First Lady said she had championed advocacy against gender-based violence through partnerships with government and non-governmental organisations, including the establishment of an inter-ministerial stakeholders’ committee in 2020.

She also called for greater efforts to educate children from an early age to reject violence and respect others.

Vanguard News