… NGE challenges govt, media, private sector as UNICEF warns on first 1,000 days

By Chioma Obinna & Juliet Umeh

Media leaders, government officials and development partners yesterday called for urgent action to address Nigeria’s child welfare and education challenges, raising concern over the 18.3 million children out of school in the country.



They warned that poverty, insecurity, displacement, poor learning conditions and inadequate investment in maternal and child healthcare were undermining the survival, development and future of millions of Nigerian children.



The stakeholders spoke at the 2026 World Children’s Day High-Level Media Symposium in Lagos, organised by UNICEF Nigeria in partnership with the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, DAME.



In his opening address, President of the NGE, Mr Eze Anaba, challenged government, media organisations, community leaders and the private sector to take responsibility for the growing number of children without access to education.



Citing a UNICEF report that put the number of out-of-school children at 18.3 million, Anaba said: “It’s our collective responsibility to ask why. In a country of about 200 and something million people and 18 million plus of that population is on the streets, not going to school. It’s not only alarming. It’s a collective responsibility.”



He questioned whether stakeholders were doing enough to address the crisis, asking: “Have we reminded government? Community leaders, have they done their part? Has the media done enough? The private sector, has it done enough?”



Anaba also raised concerns over the location of some public schools close to bus stops, motor parks and train stations, warning that such environments could expose children to negative influences at a critical stage of their development.



He said children’s welfare must not be treated as an annual talking point without measurable commitments.

“It is not enough for us to be episodic. Every year we come and remind ourselves that look, we have to build a future for the kids. Last year, on this same programme, I made a commitment on behalf of my newspaper that Vanguard would do more. Have we done enough?” he asked.



He called for an action plan spelling out what government, media organisations, businesses and other stakeholders would do to improve children’s lives.



Speaking, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, called for sustained investment in children, particularly during the first 1,000 days of life, warning that neglect during this period could have lifelong consequences.

“You cannot pause a baby’s brain development while waiting for economic recovery. From conception to age two, 80 percent of human brain growth occurs, making investment in the first 1,000 days critical to a child’s survival, development and future,” Saeed said.

She urged journalists to go beyond reporting statistics and highlight the experiences of vulnerable children and families.

“Statistics only matter when they move us to protect the child behind the number. We need the media to humanize the numbers, keep children in the headlines year-round and spotlight the solutions that are working across Nigeria,” she said.

In her keynote address, Lagos State First Lady, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said supporting mothers and investing early in children were essential to building a healthier and better-educated generation.

She said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to inclusive child development and gender-responsive governance, ensuring that every child, irrespective of gender, had the opportunity to realise his or her potential.

On the proposed review of the Lagos State Child’s Rights Law 2015, she said: “As we undertake the review of the Child’s Rights Law 2015, we have before us a unique opportunity to strengthen our legal and institutional framework in ways that respond to emerging realities while safeguarding the best interests of every child.”

Providing further insight into the child health situation, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ibrahim Akinwunmi-Mustafa, said Nigeria had made progress in reducing under-five mortality but continued to face serious challenges in newborn survival and childhood malnutrition.

“Under-five deaths have fallen from 132 to 110 per 1,000 live births since 2018. But newborn deaths have barely moved, and four in ten Nigerian children are still stunted.”

He disclosed that child stunting in Lagos was about 17 per cent, compared with 40 per cent nationally, while an estimated 120,000 to 130,000 children in the state had never received a single vaccine.

“Most of them live in our informal settlements, riverine communities and fast-growing areas,” he said.

Mustafa called for stronger primary healthcare financing, investment in frontline health workers and improved access to antenatal care, nutrition counselling, immunisation and birth registration.

He also urged journalists to support public health campaigns, counter misinformation and hold government and other stakeholders accountable.

“To our friends in the media: you are partners in this work, not spectators,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Airtel Nigeria, Adefemi Adeniran, said a child’s background, economic circumstances or developmental differences should not determine his or her future.

“Neither the economic circumstances of a child’s parent, background nor their developmental differences should determine a child’s prospects in life. Keeping them alive is our fundamental obligation. Enabling them to learn is our collective responsibility. Creating conditions for them to thrive must be our shared ambition,” he said.

Also the DAME Trustee, Mr. Lanre Idowu, said the partnership between UNICEF, NGE and DAME was helping to strengthen child-rights journalism through training, access to credible evidence, field visits and recognition of excellent reporting.

On his part, UNICEF Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador and musician, Cobhams Asuquo, highlighted the role of music in communicating messages about child survival and development.

“Music is a powerful tool. It can take an important message beyond the statistics and help people connect with the real lives and experiences behind it. With the First 1,000 Days of Life song, we wanted families and communities to understand that what we do for a child from the very beginning, the nutrition, care and support we provide, can shape that child’s future,” he said.

Children also participated in the discussions, questioning decision-makers on how they would ensure that poverty, gender, disability and family circumstances did not deny any child access to healthcare, education and protection.

Their performances, including “The First 1,000 Days of Life” and “I Am a Nigerian Child,” reinforced the importance of including children’s voices in decisions affecting their future.

The symposium coincided with UNICEF’s 80th anniversary, with participants renewing calls for sustained government leadership, adequate financing, private sector investment, community participation and media accountability to secure a better future for Nigerian children.