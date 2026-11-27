File: General Ibrahim Babangida, retd. (right) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has endorsed President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 elections.

This comes as former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), also assessed Tinubu’s stewardship positively, saying: “So far, so good. I think the President has done a good job.”

Gbajabiamila said both former leaders spoke yesterday when he led a presidential delegation to their residences in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Babangida, Gbajabiamila said the former military President was impressed with Tinubu’s performance and had reaffirmed his support for the President.

He said: “These are two personalities that you cannot write the history of Nigeria without them occupying very major chapters in that history book.

“He is very happy with what Mr President is doing. He is very happy with his work, and he continues to support him and wishes him all the very best and the best of luck in the forthcoming elections,” he added.

According to Gbajabiamila, Abubakar, speaking on behalf of the National Peace Committee, said: “I want to pray for Nigeria so that we can have a peaceful election, because I keep saying, on behalf of the National Peace Committee, that we need peace in the country.

“Without peace, there will be no country, and if there is no country, there wouldn’t be an election. So, I am praying to our people that they should please give peace a chance, so that we can have a peaceful election,” Abubakar added.

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu directed the visit after returning from Borno State on Wednesday to ascertain the wellbeing of the former leaders and report back to him.

He said the President had wanted to maintain regular communication with the former leaders but had been constrained by official engagements, including campaign trips across the country.

Gbajabiamila also said Tinubu asked him to discuss other matters privately during the visit but declined to disclose the details.

Abubakar thanked Tinubu for maintaining contact with the former leaders despite his campaign activities and the demands of governance.

“I want to thank him for this simple act of remembering us, despite the period of campaigning. He still remembers us, that we are still here in Minna,” he said.

He also appreciated the President for the support extended to him during his medical trip abroad.

He added that Tinubu had also asked Vice-President Kashim Shettima to check on him during the BRICS meeting in India.

Abubakar said his health had improved considerably and that Babangida was also doing well.

The delegation included the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Sununu; and former Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali.