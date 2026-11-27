File: Babatunde Fashola

AHEAD of 2027 general elections, former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has declared that emerging opposition coalitions will suffer the same fate as past failed alliances in Nigeria’s political history.

​Fashola made the assertion yesterday while speaking as the Chief Host at the Babatunde Raji Fashola, BRF Support Group (BRFSG) Campaign kick-off rally, held at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, where he also launched a grassroots mobilisation drive aimed at building a 10,000-strong volunteer base to secure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the election of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, as the state’s next governor scheduled for January 16 and February 6, 2027, respectively.

The initiative is designed to establish a volunteer-based mobilisation structure across communities, markets, streets and households ahead of the presidential and governorship elections

​ Contrasting the APC 2013 political merger with ongoing talks among rival parties, Fashola, addressing the mammoth crowd of party stalwarts, former heads of service, lawmakers, and students in Lagos, maintained that historical coalitions in 1964, 1983, and 1999 all collapsed without winning the presidency.

He dismissed critics who once labeled the APC’s founding blocs as “strange bedfellows,” noting that while the ruling party has consolidated, the opposition has fragmented.

​ “This APC was and remains the only merger that has happened in the history of Nigeria’s political parliament. All of the alliances you have seen on the horizon now will fail too, with your votes,” Fashola told the gathering.Those who see conflict in their party and run away, don’t trust them. They will leave you when things are tough.They don’t stand for anything; they will fall for everything,” he warned.

​​“The intention is to achieve a volunteer party base of 10,000 people, working from now all through to election day, knocking doors, carrying the message of our party, explaining what our party has done, explaining what the candidates have done, explaining what the government has done,” Fashola stated.

​ ​Highlighting the APC’s track record in governance, Fashola pointed to major infrastructure milestones, including: the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, as proof of the party’s commitment to long-term economic growth over short-term savings.

Hamzat rallies Lagos APC supporters

​The governorship candidate, Hamzat, on his address launched a spirited defence of the ruling party’s governance record, contrasting the APC’s development “blueprint” against what he described as the opposition’s “manifesto of grievances.”

​Addressing the gathering, Hamzat urged APC canvassers to take a bold, fact-based message to voters ahead of the 2027 general elections. He emphasized that the upcoming polls are consequential for both Lagos State and Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms.

​ Taking a swipe at rival political parties, Hamzat accused opposition figures of peddling falsehoods and backtracking on policies they once championed, specifically referencing the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Equipping party faithful for door-to-door campaigns, Hamzat outlined key achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration and President Tinubu’s federal government, noting that Lagos has domesticated the Electricity Act signed by President Tinubu, enabling the state to participate in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

​Expressing concern over low voter turnout in previous cycles, Hamzat challenged residents to match the state’s high voter registration numbers at the ballot box.