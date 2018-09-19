2019 AFCON : Golden Eaglets on break -Ugbade

Nduka Ugbade, Assistant Coach of the Golden Eaglets on Wednesday said that the players had embarked on some days rest after qualifying for the 2019 AFCON in Tanzania.

Ugbade told newsmen on telephone in Ibadan that the players needed some rest to calm their nerves.

“They need a break off the pitch after the whole playoffs in Niamey, Niger Republic, during the qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Their bodies need to rest so as to avoid unpleasant situations,’’ he said.

The former captain of the 1985 Golden Eaglets that won the maiden U-17 trophy in China, said that once they had rested, then they would start to think about the preparation for Tanzania.

“The plan is to have a formidable team at the competition that can match any team. We still have a whole lot of work to do on the players.

“The lapses we observed at the qualifiers must all be worked on, they must also be ready emotionally, physiologically and some other situations that we will look into,’’ he said.

