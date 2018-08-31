Deji of Akure, kingmakers spar over Osolo stool

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West

AKURE—CONTROVERY continues to trail the throne of Isolo, an autonomous community in Akure, Ondo State as the Deji of Akureland and the kingmakers of Osolo are at each others’ throat.

The crisis has caused anxiety and tension within and outside the state.

Interestingly, the regent, who abdicated the throne two years ago, Princess Adebusola Oluwatuyi, had signified her intention to return to the throne.

The development has complicated issues the more.

Vanguard gathered that the plan by Princess Oluwatuyi, a graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State, to return, has the backing of the kingmakers.

Kingmakers reject Deji’s appointee

They have rejected Oba Edward Adewole, who is allegedly an appointee of the paramount traditional ruler of the town, Deji of Akureland, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

High Chief Olusunla of Isolo, Hezekiah Babatunde, stoked the fire during the week by warning the Deji of Akureland “to steer clear of the Isolo throne.”

Leading other kingmakers after a council meeting, High Chief Babatunde said: “The Deji, Oba Aladelusi went against the state government directive by appointing a high chief to occupy the Osolo Stool on 4th of June, 2018, an action that has pitched the community against the monarch.

“The Deji’s action was contrary to the state government’s directive and an abuse of court process since the matter is before the Supreme Court in a suit No: SC NO 267/2012 between the Deji of Akure as defendant and Iralepo of Isinkan and Osolo of Isolo as appellants in a case to determine the Obaship status of the two communities.

“The stool of Osolo remains vacant in the eye of the law, adding that counsel to the appellants in the Supreme Court case, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has told the court in the last sitting on July 12, 2018 that the stool remains vacant until the appellate court makes its pronouncements on the suit filed by both Iralepo of Isinkan and Osolo of Isolo to determine their true status as kings over their respective communities.

“Therefore, we have resolved at our council meeting, as representatives of our people that only our Regent, Princess Adebusola Abisoye Oluwatuyi has the full rights and privileges to be addressed as the traditional head of Isolo community, and she alone has the right and backing of the entire community to enter the palace and perform all traditional rites and festivals, including this year’s annual Owayoko Yam Festival, and any contrary move or action will be strongly resisted.

“We, therefore, call on our Regent, Princess Adebusola Oluwatuyi to immediately resume and commence further activities at the Osolo palace in preparation to host this year’s Owayoko festival and other traditional rites as the traditional head of the community.”

Isolo chiefs fault kingmakers

The Isolo Council of Chiefs headed by High Chief Joshua Omotayo, the Lisa (Traditional Prime Minister) of Isolo community, who is on the side of Oba Adewole fired back by tongue-lashing them, describing them as “self- appointed kingmakers.”

While declaring that the community already has a substantive traditional ruler, High Chief Omotayo said: “It is on record that the said regent, Adebusola Oluwatuyi, went through the necessary rites that every regent of Isolo must perform when the time of regency lapses.”

Omotayo said: “These rites were conducted on her according to the tradition and custom of the ancient Isolo community. The attempt by Adebusola Oluwatuyi to want to come back is a taboo and it is unheard of in entire Yoruba land.

“The community already has a substantive traditional leader in the person of Edward Kolawole Adejoyegbe Adewole, the Osolo of Isolo. Adewole was duly elected over two years ago with letter of selection signed by all the existing chiefs.”

I’m still regent of Isolo- Princess Oluwatuyi

However, introducing a new vista, the regent, Princess Oluwatuyi has thrown her hat in the ring by confirming that she was not only in charge of the customs and traditions of the Osolo community, but backed by a court declaration.

Speaking with Vanguard, Princess Adebusola Oluwatuyi said: “In the history of Akure and Isolo, no Deji has ever appointed somebody to the Osolo Stool. What Oba Aladetoyinbo has done by appointing a chief for Isolo is an historical aberration.

“Deji also said he has removed one of the Isolo high kingmakers, High Chief Ibukun Adetoyinbo, the Elemo of Isolo community. Let’s say here that Deji has no right to suspend or remove Elemo or any chief of Isolo because he was not the one who appointed them.

“Deji wants to use the man he imposed on the people of Isolo, Edward Adewole, to relegate the stool of Osolo. Oba Aladetoyinbo should wait for the Supreme Court judgement on the Obaship status of Osolo.

“I am still the Regent of Isolo. Adewole is not acceptable to us since Isolo kingmakers had no hand in his selection. Therefore, he has no right to host Owayoko Yam Festival.”

Deji of Akureland reacts

In his reaction, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye said that those propping the regent to return especially the “Elemo has been suspended as a Chief and the appropriate quarter has been notified.

“It is unfortunate that anyone will talk of a pseudo crisis in Isolo. It is just a mere wishful thinking of whoever is saying that.”