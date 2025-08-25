Akure North Stool: I remain the prescribed, consenting authority — Deji of Akureland

… Monarch cites government circulars and court judgments to back claim

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has maintained that he remains the prescribed and consenting authority in the appointment of minor chiefs in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This followed objections raised by the Regent of Oba-Ile, Princess Adefoluke Agunbiade-Adu, and the Oloba-in-Council, who cautioned against what they described as interference in their chieftaincy matters.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, the Deji dismissed the claims, insisting that the position of government and the courts had already settled the issue of prescribed authority.

He referenced government circulars, including one dated August 19, 1999, addressed to the late Oloba of Oba-Ile, and another dated January 16, 2007, which reaffirmed the Deji’s role as consenting authority over minor chieftaincies in Akure land despite the creation of Akure North Local Government.

According to him, two separate Ondo State High Court judgments, delivered by Justice W.A. Akintoroye and Justice A. Osadebay, affirmed the Deji’s position as the prescribed authority. He added that the Court of Appeal later upheld those rulings.

“From time immemorial, the entire Akure land has been under the authority of the Deji of Akure, who by tradition and law is empowered to appoint and consent to the appointment of minor chiefs, Olus and Baales under his domain,” the statement said.

Oba Aladelusi stressed that the paramountcy of the Deji of Akureland covers all Akure territories regardless of how many local governments have been created for administrative convenience.

He further stated that the government’s intention in creating new local governments was to bring development closer to the people, not to alter existing traditional institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only the Deji has the prerogative to appoint minor chiefs in communities such as Owode, Eleyowo, Araromi and others in Akure North and South,” he added.