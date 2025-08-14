Oloba-in-Council warns Deji of Akureland against chieftaincy encroachment

…Urges Monarch Not to Rewrite History, Reaffirms Historical Links of Owode, Araromi, Eleyowo with Oba-Ile

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Regent of Oba-Ile community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Princess Adefoluke Agunbiade-Adu, and the Oloba-in-Council have warned the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, against annexing their communities or interfering in chieftaincy matters within their domain.

Speaking on their behalf, former state commissioner Hon. Omoniyi Omodara stated that Oba-Ile and the Oloba Oodaye “are not, and have never been, under the authority of any ruler other than the Oloba himself,” adding that the community predates both Akure and its monarch.

“We urge the Deji and neighbouring communities not to attempt a rewrite or distortion of our history. Oba-Ile land cannot be ceded to anyone for any reason,” Omodara said.

The council reaffirmed that the Oloba Oodaye is the legitimate authority over Owode, Araromi, and Eleyowo communities, noting that these areas have always been under the Sao family’s traditional jurisdiction. They cited historical rites conducted there during the transition of the late Oloba Agunbiade Otutubiosun III.

They also warned that attempts to claim these communities would be “overstepping ancestral boundaries” and could threaten peace between Oba-Ile and Akure.

Omodara narrated that centuries ago, following a period of rapid succession of Akure monarchs due to frequent deaths and invasions, the town’s elders consulted the Ifa oracle, which directed them to seek help from the Oloba Oodaye. The Oloba sent his son, Obagbeyi, who became the first Deji of Akure, accompanied by seven chiefs—Ejemikin, Ojumu, Osunmo, Ooye, Eyelogun, Oloodan, and Asoga.

Tradition still requires that these chiefs be installed in Oba-Ile, with recent examples including the 2024 installation of the Ooye of Akure and the August 6 presentation of the new Eyelogun of Akure to the Oloba-in-Council.

The council further recalled that it was the Oloba Oodaye who released land to Asodeboyede, the first king of Akure, and jointly established traditional boundaries at River Ala and Mojo Oba. They stressed that Oba-Ile has historically been a benefactor to Akure, introducing cultural practices such as the Aregbe Festival and Esibi Dance.

They also asserted that Oba-Ile’s territory extends to Ugoba, Isinigbo, Ugbo-Abo, and Ogbese, and that many farmlands in these areas—including those once used by the present Deji’s father—were cultivated through the Oloba’s generosity.

“No Deji of Akure can afford to fight the Oloba Oodaye of Oba-Ile, or else, he will eternally lose the peace,” Omodara warned.

As of press time, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akureland, Michael Adeleye, could not be reached for comment.