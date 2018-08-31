Alleged N369m deal: Police trail Hunkuyi, as senator refuses to honour invitation

FOLLOWING his refusal to honour its invitation over investigation into a N369m deal, the Nigeria Police Force is on the trail of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.

The police had on August 3, 2018 invited Hunkuyi and the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kaduna State chapter, Mr. Adamu Ango for questioning in connection with a N369million failed project.

While Ango reported to the police, Hunkuyi is yet to appear before the IGP Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He was scheduled to meet with an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sanusi Mohammed on behalf of Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGP Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters).

However, there were indications that the Senator and some of his colleagues were seeking amicable settlement with the petitioner who filed a petition with the police.

A top police officer, who spoke on the case yesterday, said: “In the last 27 days, we have been waiting for Sen. Hunkuyi.

“It has been difficult to track his location because his known phone lines, including a Benin Republic mobile line, had been switched off. The police may have no choice than to declare him wanted if he does not show up for interaction.

“All those mentioned in the case have appeared before the Police including the NLC leadership in Kaduna State and the Kaduna Geographical Information System, KADGIS, except the Senator.”

It was learned that the affected senator and some of his colleagues have been seeking amicable settlement of the case before Hunkuyi could report to the police.