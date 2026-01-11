Alleged Rape: Police clear Senator Abbo of all charges

Senator Abbo

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Police Force has cleared Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District, of an alleged rape accusation levelled against him in September 2025.

The clearance followed a petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) by Mrs. Zainab Mohammed, who accused the former senator of raping Khadija Mohammed at his residence in Katampe Extension, Abuja, on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Following the petition, the IGP ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegation. At the conclusion of the probe, the police reportedly found no credible evidence to substantiate the claim, thereby exonerating Senator Abbo.

Investigations were conducted by four different police units — the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Gender Unit, the National Cybercrime Centre, the Intelligence Tactical Unit (ITU), and the Medical Unit.

A copy of the investigation report, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Oki Rita Oyintare, of the FCID and dated October 23, 2025, stated that the essential elements required to establish the offence of rape were lacking.

According to the report, the time lapse between the alleged date of the incident and when the matter was formally reported to the police adversely affected the investigation. It noted that the alleged offence was said to have occurred on June 29, 2025, but was officially reported on September 15, 2025.

The report further stated that a search of the alleged crime scene was conducted on October 3, 2025, but no incriminating evidence was found, “probably due to the time frame between June 29 and October 3, 2025.”

Medical findings from Deda Hospital, where the alleged victim was reportedly taken on July 10, 2025, indicated that her hymen was not breached. A medical report dated July 11, 2025, stated that the alleged victim was still a virgin about 11 days after the alleged incident. Tests for Hepatitis B and C, syphilis, and HIV were also reported as negative.

The police also noted that although the complainant allegedly attempted to preserve vital documents from a phone, the device was not submitted for forensic analysis, and it was later discovered that the phone had been flashed, leaving no recoverable data.

Witness statements were also referenced in the report. It stated that Patience Jesse, the security personnel who opened the door for Khadija and Nafisa Mohammed on the day in question, did not witness any rape. It added that only three persons — Patience Jesse, Nafisa Mohammed, and Senator Abbo — were present at the residence during the visit, and all denied that any rape occurred.

The report further disclosed that Senator Abbo had earlier accused Khadija Mohammed and Nafisa Mohammed Chigli of stealing his wife’s gold jewellery, an allegation he reportedly reported at the Dawaki Police Station on July 16, 2025.

Summarising its findings, the police said nothing incriminating was discovered during the execution of the search warrant or from medical and testimonial evidence.

When contacted for comments on Sunday, Senator Abbo declined to speak extensively on the matter, saying only: “God will expose all evil plans against me and reward the doers according to their deeds.”