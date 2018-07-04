Obiano has remained focused in his duty – APGA Chieftain

By Nwafor Sunday

“Obiano has remained focused in his duty, since he assumed office”. These are the words of the National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, while reacting to PDP and APC’s statements against Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

In a chat with vanguard on Wednesday, Obigwe faulted the alleged statements purportedly made against the Governor and APGA.

“When you see, what Obiano has done in Anambra, then you will confirm that APC and PDP’s criticisms are gibberish”, he said.

Obigwe who charged Anambra people to ignore all critics also urged them to support the current administration led by Willie Obiano in order to actualize his divine mission in the state.

He equally said that he was not surprised on the recent aspersions on APGA and Governor Obiano by the opposition parties since 2019 general election is in few months’ time.

Obigwe expressed his readiness to put the records straight and enlighten the masses on reports of the current administration in order to distance them from what he called ‘fabricated lies’ of the opposition parties.

His words, “Opposition members have nothing to offer except to impoverish you. We are in safe hands with Obiano and APGA.

“Anambra people will reap the gains of Governor Obiano’s trip to Austria because the Governor is a man whose commitment to the attraction of goodies to the State is not in doubt.

“I believe that APGA will come out victoriously in Anambra State and Southeast at the forthcoming general election, because PDP and APC have disappointed us in this country.

“I urge Ndi Igbo to use their vote to demonstrate ‘nkea bu nke anyi’ political slogan by voting massively for APGA in the forthcoming general election”.