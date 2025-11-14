I’m alive, healthy – Willie Obiano

Credit: Facebook/ WillieObiano

Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra State, has said he is alive and healthy, contrary to earlier reports (not by Vanguard) that he was dead.

Read Also: Obiano hale and hearty, says former Information Commissioner, Adinuba

His former Commissioner for Information, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, dismissed the reports on Friday, describing them as false and mischievous.

Hours after the rumours spread, Obiano published a statement on his Facebook page.

He said: “My beloved Ndi Anambra, friends, and well-wishers, I woke to hear of a rumour making the rounds about my wellbeing.

“Let me assure you personally: I am alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health. By the special grace of God, I am doing very well.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood simply for reasons yet to be established. But we will continue to rise above such mischief.

“To everyone who reached out with calls, messages, and prayers, I sincerely appreciate your concern. Your love and goodwill mean more than words can express.

“Please disregard the rumour entirely. We remain focused, grateful, and guided by God’s grace. Daalu nu, and may God bless you all.”

Earlier…

His former Information Commissioner, Adinuba, had told newsmen, “At only 70 years of age, Chief Obiano has joined the ranks of great men like the Great Zik of Africa, whose rumoured death once turned out to be utterly false and without any foundation.”

A statement titled “Former Governor Willie Obiano is Alive, Healthy, and Kicking“ read in parts: “This rumour has no basis. Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not in London.

“He is not only alive but healthy, strong, and remarkably agile for someone who has just turned 70.

“We thank people from different walks of life across the globe, including leading international media like the BBC, for their keen interest in the former governor, whose large-heartedness and record of service delivery remain impressive by every standard.”

Read the full statement HERE.

Vanguard News