Ex-NAF officer faults FG’s timeline for functional army divisions

By Cynthia Alo

Former Nigerian Air Force spokesman Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu (Retd.) has faulted the Federal Government’s timeline for starting up four new army divisions, saying it is unrealistic to expect any of them to be combat-ready within the stipulated months.

This is even as he pointed out that the proposed 28,000 recruits are grossly insufficient to populate all four divisions.

Recall that last week, President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of four new army divisions to be located in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo, and Benin City, increasing the total number of army divisions from eight to twelve.

The first three divisions are targeted for takeoff by the end of September and the fourth by December, alongside the recruitment of about 28,000 new troops.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News on Monday, Shehu said a standard division requires between 15,000 and 20,000 officers and men, meaning 28,000 recruits could barely cover one division, let alone four.

He added that it was very easy to announce the establishment of a division, but that no division, brigade, or even battalion could realistically be made ready to fight within two to five months.

He said, “With due respect, it is a very good plan, but the timeline again is not realistic. It is very easy for the president to say, ‘I have established a division. ‘But to have a ready division, in fact even a ready brigade or battalion, within three months or five months is barely impossible. You may appoint a general officer commanding and set up division headquarters, but you are not going to have a division ready to fight within three months.”

According to him, Nigeria required more military personnel because of its growing population, security challenges, and regional responsibilities but insisted the Armed Forces must first strengthen existing formations before creating new ones.

He urged the Federal Government to first assess personnel and equipment gaps, citing Senator Ali Ndume’s disclosure at the National Assembly that some units lack ammunition and weapons and that the army received less than five percent of its budget for equipment this year.

“We should be fixing these existing gaps first. Then we should know whether we need four divisions, six, or even 20. But fix the existing gaps.”

He called for a proper threat and war-gaming analysis to determine the country’s actual troop and equipment requirements, noting that the army already has a 2016 order of battle with several brigades yet to be operationalised.

On welfare, Shehu said troop motivation goes beyond salary, listing medical evacuation, protective equipment, family welfare, and adequate rest periods as equally important, while also questioning the adequacy of the recently raised N100,000 monthly pay.

“It is not only about money. We have soldiers fighting for four years unbroken. It is not done. When you have more soldiers, that also adds to motivation because I know I will go and fight for 12 months, then I will come back and be with my family,” he said.

Shehu said every military formation should meet established standards for personnel and equipment to function effectively. He also cautioned against allowing political considerations to influence decisions on the location or creation of military formations.

“Let’s not make it as if it were a political kind of decision that every area needs to have its division. That will not help the military; that will not help the country,” he said.