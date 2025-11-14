Obiano hale and hearty, says former Information Commissioner, Adinuba

… says he Lives in US, Not UK

Former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is alive and in good health, contrary to widespread rumours circulating on social media suggesting that he had passed away.

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His former Commissioner for Information, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, dismissed the reports on Friday, describing them as false and mischievous.

Adinuba said he had personally spoken with Obiano and confirmed that the former governor is not only alive but “hale and hearty” and residing in the United States, not the United Kingdom as claimed by an online report.

“Obiano has never lived in the United Kingdom. He lives in the United States of America. I just spoke with him now,” Adinuba stated.

He urged the public to disregard the rumours. He noted that such unfounded claims were capable of causing unnecessary distress to the former governor’s family, associates, and the people of Anambra State.

Obiano served as governor of Anambra State from 2014 to 2022. He succeeded Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Obiano was born on August 8, 1955. He is from Aguleri in the Anambra East Local Government Area.

His statement titled “Former Governor Willie Obiano is Alive, Healthy, and Kicking “, reads:

“The Nigerian media have been abuzz in the last couple of hours with a rumour that the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has passed on in London.

“This rumour has no basis. Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not in London.

“He is not only alive but healthy, strong, and remarkably agile for someone who has just turned 70.

“We thank people from different walks of life across the globe, including leading international media like the BBC, for their keen interest in the former governor, whose large-heartedness and record of service delivery remain impressive by every standard.

“The outpouring of love across the world following the rumour shows how much Chief Obiano means to many, almost four years after leaving public office and choosing a quiet private life abroad.

“At only 70 years of age, Chief Obiano has joined the ranks of great men like the Great Zik of Africa, whose rumoured death once turned out to be utterly false and without any foundation “.

C. Don Adinuba, Former Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.

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