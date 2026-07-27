Building collapse: Anambra govt vows prosecution if foul play is detected

The Anambra Government says it has taken tough measures against incessant building collapses in the state to safeguard lives and property.

The state Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr Law Mefor, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting.

Mefor said that the council resolved that engineers and approving officials found culpable in the building collapse incident would be held accountable.

The commissioner said that the tough measures include prosecution where negligence or other unlawful actions were established.

“The council further directed the intensification of integrity tests on mass housing facilities, including students’ hostels across the state.

“This is to avert disasters associated with structural failures,” he said.

He said that the council approved key decisions ahead of the state’s 35th anniversary, to demonstrate the government’s commitment to deliver quality leadership.

“Anambra will be 35 years on Aug. 27, 2026 having been created on Aug. 27, 1991.

“Activities of great value would be held to mark the event such as the inauguration of the Ekwulobia flyover and the Amawbia-Ekwulobia-Uga dual carriage way,” he said.

Mefor remarked that the council confirmed that more smart schools had been completed and would open for admission in the September/October 2026 academic session.

“The state Ministry of Education will, in due course, release full details of smart schools to enable interested persons enroll their wards,” he said.

(NAN)