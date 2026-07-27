Outrage, as car racers kill 1, another hospitalised in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Young people engaging in reckless car racing competition have killed one person and left another seriously wounded in Owerri, Imo State.

An eyewitness said the car racing, which happened at the ever busy Imo State University junction on Sunday evening, was almost becoming a regular.

The eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the racers hit down two passersby, leaving one dead instantly while the other sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“They were engaging in car race, they have been doing this for some time. I wonder why the government has not done anything to stop them.

“Today, they have killed someone who was just passing. They said the other person wasn’t dead but he was seriously wounded.

“Most times, people would gather to hail them while they engage in such recklessness. It has to be stopped”, the eyewitness stated.

There has been outrage and wide condemnation of the incident, with many residents of the state calling for the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the racing.

The Imo State Police Command was yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident at the time of filing this report.