Air Peace to begin flight operation to Makurdi

A Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has signed an agreement with the Benue State Government, to operate flights to the state capital, Makurdi.



The airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, said in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday that the deal was sealed in Abuja on June 28.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, said that the airline would deliver exceptional flight experience to residents of Benue and others travelling on the Makurdi route.

Olajide said the route would be serviced by an Embraer 145 jet, under Air Peace Hopper, the airline’s subsidiary and would terminate at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi.

According to her, the operations will cover Abuja-Makurdi-Abuja and Lagos-Makurdi-Lagos.

The Chief of Staff to Benue State Governor, Mr Terwase Obunde, assured the airline of the government’s support to ensure its success on the Makurdi route.

The commissioner, who represented Gov. Samuel Ortom, said the government was grateful to the company for accepting the proposal to fly to Makurdi.

He said the government would cooperate with the airline, to ensure the launch of the route without delay.