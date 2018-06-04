Police arrest 7 family members for beating brother to death in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Police in Imo State, weekend, arrested seven members of a family in Eziama-Ubulu, Umuozu, Mgbidi in Oru Local government Area, for allegedly beating their brother, Dominic Adiele, 17, to death after an argument.

Investigation by Vanguard in Owerri revealed that the incident happened on Sunday, May 27, after mother of the deceased had an argument with the wife of her in-laws.

Sources said one of the women, in anger, summoned her son living in Benin, Edo State, home over the issue, alleging that he stormed there with suspected cultists, who beat his brother, leading to his death.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, told Vanguard the suspects have been transferred to the Homicide Department, Command Headquarters, Owerri.

Enwerem said: “The matter was reported at the Ibeasogbe Police Station, where the suspects were arrested in connection with the beating to death of the young man.

“The matter has been transferred to CIID, Owerri, homicide section, and suspects are being interrogated.”