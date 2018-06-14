Breaking News
Perisic: We will clip Eagles wings

On 8:59 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Croatia’s Inter Milan winger Ivan Periši has presented his thoughts ahead of their World Cup opener against the Super Eagles.

Croatia’s midfielder Ivan Perisic (C) celebrates after soring a goal during the WC 2018 play-off football qualification match between Croatia and Greece at the Maksimir stadium, in Zagreb, on November 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

‘’The victory would give us confidence and it would be easier for us to continue the competition,’’ Periši said at a press conference.

‘’We respect Nigeria, who regularly qualifies for big competitions, but it’s all up to us and so we will set up on the ground.’’

AC Milan striker Nikola Kalini added : ‘’We must show respect, they certainly have good offensive players, they have shown themselves against England and will undoubtedly be difficult, but we need to see where our biggest chance to win is’’.


