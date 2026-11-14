Microsoft announces service ‘restored,’ global outage over

This illustration photograph shows the Microsoft Outlook logo (L) displayed on a smartphone with the backdrop of Microsoft logo on a screen, in New Delhi on November 13, 2026. Microsoft said on November 12 that efforts to repair a major outage of Outlook were not going as expected and the firm was seeking alternative solutions as users around the world were left without its crucial services. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Tech giant Microsoft said Saturday it has “restored service” to customers, effectively drawing a close to a massive outage that caused chaos and disrupted public services and business around the world.

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the US-based company said in an X post.

Microsoft had already reported a “broad recovery” for Outlook email and other services the day before, stating the major disruption was due to a technical issue and “not related to cyber or AI/agents.”

The outage swept the globe on Thursday, taking the company’s products offline in at least 74 countries and territories across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, according to the monitoring site Downdetector.

Microsoft had attributed the disruption to “elevated load” on its infrastructure.

It said the stoppage affected its Outlook email service, as well as Microsoft’s Teams communication platform and the company’s Copilot AI assistant.