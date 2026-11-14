Kwankwaso’s daughter seeks divorce from Kano gov, offers to refund dowry

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By Hadiza Yusuf

The second wife of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, has filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, offering to refund the dowry paid by the governor.

Zainab, a daughter of former Kano State Governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is seeking to dissolve the marriage through Khul’i, an Islamic procedure that allows a woman to seek divorce by returning her dowry or offering compensation.

According to court documents, the court has summoned Governor Yusuf to appear on November 17, 2026, to respond to the suit.

In her claim, Zainab cited a breakdown of the marriage, alleging a persistent lack of love, care, affection and emotional connection.

She also told the court that efforts to reconcile them had failed and expressed willingness to refund the dowry paid on their wedding day.

Zainab married Yusuf on July 29, 2006, and their marriage produced six children.

Her divorce suit comes weeks after she reportedly left the Kano Government House for her father’s residence before travelling to Abuja.