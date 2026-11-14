‘It’s unfortunate’ – Melaye reacts to Galadima’s claim on Justice Lifu’s illness

Dino Melaye has described as unfortunate elder statesman Buba Galadima’s comments linking him to discussions surrounding the health of Federal High Court judge, Justice Peter Lifu.

Melaye said he never made any comment about Lifu’s health, noting “I was extremely shocked to hear that Alhaji Buba Galadima mentioned that I made comments on Justice Lifu’s health.

“It is most unfortunate because I never made any comment on Justice Lifu’s health.

“Old age must be catching up with Buba Galadima. Now I know you can’t cure old age, you can only manage it,” he wrote on his X (Twitter) page.

Galadima had criticised members of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, over their reported reaction to Lifu’s health.

In an interview on African Independent Television, AIT, on Wednesday, Galadima mentioned Melaye while referring to information that the ADC had obtained a certified true copy of the judgment delivered against the party.

Galadima, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, said: “You know there was a judgment against ADC, isn’t it? Yes. And I’ve just heard you read something that Dino Melaye said.

“They’ve got a true certified copy of the judgment, and I know some ADC people are jumping up and down that the judge (Peter Lifu) who gave a ruling against them has fallen ill and is supposed to be taken to hospital in Europe.

“I just found out that maybe there aren’t intelligent people in the ADC. They didn’t know that if that is true, it is deliberate to deny them appeal. Because if the judge goes to London or Europe or anywhere outside the country, the records of proceedings from his judgment cannot be signed by any judge.

“So no appeal could be had until he’s back. They didn’t know that they are playing on their intelligence, and that’s why Nigerian politicians are lazy. They don’t think,”

Vanguard News