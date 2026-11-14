Obi visits Oritsejafor, Uduaghan’s family in Delta

…meets traders, attends Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has visited former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and the family of the late former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Obi disclosed this in a statement on his X platform on Saturday, recounting his engagements in Delta State on Friday, November 13, 2026.

He said he travelled to Warri after holding a town hall meeting in Lagos State the previous day, where he visited Oritsejafor, founder and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, to celebrate his birthday.

Obi congratulated the cleric and prayed for more productive years in God’s service.

He subsequently visited the family of Uduaghan to offer his condolences over the former governor’s death.

Obi described Uduaghan’s death as a painful personal loss, recalling the relationship they maintained while serving as governors of neighbouring states.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and strength for his family and others mourning him.

The former Anambra State governor also disclosed that he briefly stopped at Ughelli Market while travelling by road from Warri to Asaba, where he interacted with traders and listened to their concerns about prevailing economic difficulties and challenges affecting their businesses.

He said he assured the traders of his commitment to policies that would reduce the cost of living, strengthen small businesses and lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Obi said he rounded off his engagements with a visit to the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference in Ubulu-Uku, where he urged worshippers to continue praying for public office holders to ensure that public resources were used for the benefit of citizens.

He also reaffirmed his commitment, alongside his political ally, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to national unity, tackling insecurity and corruption, and investing in critical sectors, particularly healthcare and education.

Other priorities he highlighted included supporting small businesses and addressing poverty.

Obi commended the party’s candidates in Delta State, led by its governorship candidate, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, and senatorial candidate, Hon. Victor Ochei, for their participation and commitment.

He also appreciated residents of the state for their hospitality. “A New Nigeria is Possible, and Nigeria will be OK,” he added.