2027: I’ll restore fuel subsidy, tackle insecurity if elected — Atiku vows

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi & Ayobami Okerinde

Former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Abubakar has promised to restore fuel subsidy and tackle insecurity if elected president.

Atiku made the pledge on Saturday during the ADC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State, where he urged residents to vote for candidates of the party across all elective positions.

“I have already promised all Nigerians that I will restore petroleum subsidy. Not only that, I will also restore subsidy in electricity,” he said.

Atiku also pledged to address insecurity in the Northeast and other parts of the country, while promising to expand petroleum exploration in the Kolmani area to generate additional revenue.

He called on Nigerians to support the ADC, urging voters in Bauchi to elect the party’s candidates from the presidency to the councillorship positions.

The former vice-president thanked the people of the state for their previous support, saying Bauchi had consistently given him substantial votes in past elections.

He urged residents to turn out in large numbers during the 2027 polls and ensure their votes were protected and counted.

“I want you to make sure you come out in your thousands. You vote for ADC. You defend the vote. You ensure that the votes are counted, and results are transmitted before you leave the polling booth,” Atiku said.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of petrol subsidy on May 29, 2023, during his inauguration, declaring that “the fuel subsidy is gone”. He said the funds would instead be redirected to infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

Atiku has repeatedly promised to restore petrol subsidy if elected in 2027. In August, he reiterated the pledge, questioning how the savings from its removal had been spent.

The former vice president was accompanied by his running mate and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and other party leaders, said his administration would prioritise policies aimed at alleviating the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

Also associated with the Bauchi campaign delegation was the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika, alongside other ADC chieftains and political stakeholders.