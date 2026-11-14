2027: We won’t allow religion to divide us, Makinde declares

…seeks Muslim community’s support for Adekanmbi

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that his administration will not allow religious differences to divide the people of the state, insisting that they share a common ancestry and must remain united irrespective of their faith.

Makinde, who made the declaration on Saturday, also appealed to Muslim leaders across the state to use their influence to promote unity, peace and political stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor spoke at the opening of a three-day conference for Imams, Alfas/Ulama, political office holders and traditional rulers, tagged Rabitah 2026, organised by the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land (Rabitah tul Aimma wal Hulammai fii Biladi Yoruba) at the Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan.

The conference, with the theme, “The Responsibilities of Politicians and Electorate During and After Electoral Process,“ brought together prominent Islamic clerics, scholars, traditional rulers and political stakeholders from across the South-West.

Makinde noted that discussions surrounding the choice of the next governor of the state had intensified ahead of the elections, urging political and religious stakeholders not to allow such developments to create divisions along religious lines.

“We won’t allow religion to divide us. Let us pray for our state and country because this is the period leading to the next election, when a new set of leaders will emerge.“

“There is a lot of discussion going on right now about the choice of who will become the next governor.“

“What matters most is that we must stay united. The progress of Oyo State is what is important to us, and I believe God will answer our prayers. For us in Oyo State, religion is not an issue.“

“We have all religions in our various families, and we have always coexisted peacefully,” he said.

Makinde further illustrated the historical and familial connections between Muslims and Christians in Oyo State, disclosing that his own family background reflected the religious diversity he was advocating.

He said: “I, standing before you, am Oluseyi Makinde.

“Makinde was my grandfather on my father’s side. My father’s name is Olatunbosun, and my grandfather, Makinde, lived and died as a Muslim. Those who are familiar with Oyo know this history.“

“If I were to convene an extended family meeting this evening, about 65 per cent of those who would attend would be Muslims.“

“I want to appeal to us that we must not allow ourselves to be divided along religious lines because we share the same ancestry and the same blood flows through our veins.”

The governor urged participants at the conference to use the gathering to pray for the continued peace and development of the state, stressing that religious differences should not undermine the bonds that unite the people.

“Therefore, as this conference progresses, let us pray and work towards sustaining our unity. We must continue to recognise that we are one, irrespective of our religious differences,” he added.

He also cautioned Muslim clerics against allowing individuals to exploit religious sentiments to create confusion and division during the forthcoming electoral process.

Makinde urged them to deploy their influence towards promoting peaceful participation, tolerance and responsible political engagement, rather than allowing religious identity to become a tool for political manipulation.

In support of the conference, the governor announced a donation of N50 million to the organisers, describing the gathering as an important platform for religious engagement and collective prayers for the state and the country.

He also called on Muslim clerics and traditional religious leaders to play a constructive role in the 2027 electoral process, noting that they would have a significant opportunity to engage voters before they make their choices at the polls.

According to him, political office-seekers and candidates would inevitably approach religious leaders and worship centres to solicit prayers and support as the elections draw closer.

“As the Lord has designed the democratic process, the 2027 elections are approaching. Irrespective of what happens during the political process, you, as religious leaders, will have the final opportunity to interact with the electorate before they cast their votes.“

“Politicians and political candidates will visit your various mosques to seek prayers and support ahead of the elections.“

“I therefore urge you to use that opportunity to appeal to the people to support us and, more importantly, to pray for Nigeria,” Makinde said.

Meanwhile, the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land declared that it will neither endorse nor declare support for any politician or political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the League’s Board of Trustees, Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullahi El-Ilory, said the organisation could not announce any preferred candidate or political platform ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He stressed that Islamic clerics were not politicians and that their responsibility was not to campaign for political office-seekers or parties but to pray for the emergence of credible leaders.

“We are religious leaders; we are not politicians, but we are the fathers of politicians. We will not declare support for any political party or politicians.“

“We, the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, cannot declare support or announce our support for any politician or political party. We can only pray to God for Him to give us credible leaders,” he said.

The League’s President, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, also maintained that religious leaders should concentrate on their spiritual responsibilities rather than become involved in partisan political activities.

According to him, Imams and Islamic clerics were expected to guide the people, promote moral values and preach Islam in accordance with its principles.

“We are not politicians. An Imam is not supposed to be involved in politics. Our focus should be to guide people and preach the religion of Islam in line with Islamic principles,” he said.

Similarly, the Grand Mufti of Yoruba Land, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola, explained that the conference was convened to strengthen unity, understanding and cooperation among Muslims across Yorubaland before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

He said the gathering was also designed to encourage religious leaders, political office holders and traditional institutions to appreciate their responsibilities in sustaining peace and democratic stability.

The conference was attended by the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, Abimbola Adekanmbi; his running mate, Mr Open Salawu; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Also present were the League’s President, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere; Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiy Abubakar; Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulbari Adetunji; Grand Mufti of Yoruba Land, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola; Secretary-General of the League, Sheikh Mustapha Oseni Adewale Hamzat; Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheikh Hashim Atere; and Professor Kamil Olosho.

Others included the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola; the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Olaoye; the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Bashir Abioye; and the Iyalode Adini of Yorubaland, Alhaja Sedeekat Aderibigbe, alongside other prominent Islamic clerics, scholars and Muslim faithful from Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ondo states.

The opening ceremony also featured lectures delivered by two university professors, Professor Amidu Sanni and Professor Adam Surajudeen, who addressed participants on issues relating to the responsibilities of political leaders and the electorate during and after elections.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for discussions on the role of religious institutions, political office holders, traditional rulers and citizens in ensuring peaceful elections, responsible leadership and national development.