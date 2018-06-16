OKALA TO ROHR: Don’t bench Ezenwa for Uzoho

Nigeria’s foremost goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, has warned it would be a high risk of monumental proportion if coach Gernot Rohr fields Deportivo Lacoruna of Spain stopper, Francis Uzoho, ahead of Ikechukwu Ezenwa in today’s opening group D match against Croatia.

Okala told Sporting Vanguard that Ezenwa is more experienced than Uzoho to deal with games of this high level.

There has been criticisms on the goalkeeping department if the Super Eagles with some reckoning its the weak link of the squad.

Ezenwa was in between the sticks in virtually all the qualifying games before the arrival of Uzoho who was preferred in the two last friendly games against England and Czech Republic.

With the Super Eagles up against Croatia in Saturday’s crucial opener, legendary Okala reckons Ezenwa has bonded far much better with the rest of the team than Uzoho.

“Why would anyone think of dropping Ezenwa to the bench?”, he queried rhetorically.

“He kept in all the qualifiers. He has (junior) World Cup experience and also featured in such top competitions like CHAN.

On the domestic front, Ezenwa has been keeping for top clubs like Enyimba, FC Ifeabyiubah.

“I can say he has bonded well with the Super Eagles squad and it would be a huge self inflicted wound sidelining him at this point.

“But come to think of it, what reason could they adduce to bench him?

“Is it on experience, performance or the mere fact he is still plying his trade on the domestic league?”, Okala queried.