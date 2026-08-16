Police begin show of force in Nasarawa ahead of campaigns

The Police Command in Nasarawa State, in collaboration with sister security agencies, will begin continuous show-of-force operations across the state on Monday ahead of political campaigns.

Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued by Ramhan Nansel, the command’s Public Relations Officer, to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

Mohammed said the exercise was designed to reassure residents of the security agencies’ preparedness to protect lives and property and maintain law and order.

He said the operation would begin in the Southern Senatorial District before moving to the Northern and, subsequently, the Western Senatorial Districts.

“The show of force will commence in the Southern Senatorial District, and subsequently proceed to the Northern Senatorial District,” he said.

The CP added that the exercise would involve deploying security personnel to entry and exit routes, strategic locations and other critical areas.

He said intensive stop-and-search operations would also be conducted to detect and prevent the movement of criminal elements, weapons and prohibited items.

Mohammed said the exercise was not targeted at any individual, group, political party or organisation.

“It is a proactive security measure designed solely to safeguard lives and property, maintain public order, and ensure a peaceful and secure environment,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents to remain calm, continue their lawful activities and cooperate with security personnel throughout the exercise.

He assured residents that the heavy presence of security operatives, particularly in Lafia and other strategic locations, was intended to enhance security.

Mohammed said the deployment should therefore not be misconstrued as a cause for alarm, but as a measure to reassure residents and visitors.

He also urged members of the public to cooperate with personnel during stop-and-search operations and promptly report suspicious activities.

The police said the measures were being implemented ahead of political campaigns scheduled to brgin on Wednesday, Aug. 19.