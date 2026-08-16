Davido’s father is my adviser — Ademola Adeleke

By Efe Onodjae

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, father of Nigerian music star Davido, as a father figure and trusted adviser whose counsel has helped shape his decisions.

Adeleke made the remarks during an interview on Sunday Politics, where he spoke about his family background, the influence of his siblings and the close bond among members of the Adeleke family.

The governor said he still misses his late father, but that seeing his elder brother reminds him of him.

“I miss my dad big time. But when I see him, I see my dad. So, he is like a father figure to me,” Adeleke said.

According to him, he listens to his elder brother because of the wisdom he has acquired over the years, particularly from his experience as a businessman.

“He is a father figure. How much do I listen to him? A lot, because God has really blessed him with wisdom,” the governor said.

Adeleke recalled that while they were involved in business together, his brother often advised him against certain ventures that he considered unviable.

“I would say, ‘Can we do this business?’ He would say, ‘Let me take a look at it.’ And he would tell me, ‘This one is not going to work.’ I would say, ‘Oh, you want to come through me? What’s going on here?’ I would go ahead and do it, and it would not work,” he said.

The governor admitted that he was initially stubborn and did not always heed his brother’s advice.

“I was a bit stubborn. So, after some time, I said, ‘Wait a minute. I think I need to listen to my big brother,’” he said.

Adeleke said he subsequently began to appreciate his brother’s business acumen and started treating him as an adviser.

“I started studying him. And as I got older, I would call him my adviser with a portfolio,” he added.

The governor also spoke fondly about his other siblings, describing his elder sister as someone who treats him like a mother.

“She sounds like my mum. She behaves like my mum,” Adeleke said, describing her as loving but highly disciplined.

He also attributed the closeness among the Adeleke siblings to the values instilled in them by their parents.

Adeleke described his late father as a politician and diplomat who served as a senator during Nigeria’s Second Republic and said his father was highly educated, well-travelled and civilised.

He said the combination of his parents’ influence helped foster a strong bond among the siblings.

Asked about claims by the opposition that his administration and political influence amount to a family dynasty, Adeleke rejected the description, saying the perception was created by the people themselves.

“I’m not the one that made it. It’s the people that watch us. They watch us, not me. This is democracy. Can we force them?” he said.

According to him, many people admire the Adeleke family because of the close relationship among its members.



“We are so close,” he said, recalling that as the youngest child, he was often reluctant to share his belongings with his siblings, even though they were willing to share theirs with him.



Adeleke said his mother eventually taught him the importance of sharing and mutual support.

“She had to call me and say, ‘That is good. To share. Give and take, give and take,’” he recalled.

The governor also acknowledged the significant role played by his siblings in his political career and eventual victory.

Asked how much impact his siblings had on his electoral success, Adeleke responded: “A big time. A lot of impact.”