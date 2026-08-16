Insecurity: Omu-Aran Military Base brings relief, Kwara South Elders tell Tinubu

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara South APC Elders Caucus has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of an army battalion in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, describing the development as a timely intervention that has brought relief to residents of the senatorial district.

The military base commenced operations on Thursday and received a warm welcome from traditional rulers and residents across Kwara South.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the caucus, Sir Chief Dr J.B. Ayeni, and Secretary, Prof. Abiodun Afolayan, the elders said the development had rekindled hope among residents and encouraged people who had fled their communities to return to their homes and farms.

The statement, made available to Vanguard in Ilorin on Saturday, said the approval demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“On behalf of the good people of Kwara South Senatorial District, we write to express our profound gratitude and sincere appreciation for Your Excellency’s kind approval of the establishment of an Army Battalion in Omu-Aran, Kwara State.

“This landmark decision is a demonstration of your administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“It also reflects your responsiveness to the security concerns of our people, who have endured persistent attacks by criminal elements, resulting in the tragic loss of lives, widespread kidnappings for ransom, destruction of livelihoods and growing fear across our various communities,” the elders said.

They noted that the military presence had rekindled hope among residents, expressing confidence that it would strengthen security operations, restore public confidence and stimulate socioeconomic activities in the area.

“We are confident that the increased military presence will significantly strengthen security operations, restore public confidence, enhance socioeconomic activities, and enable our farmers and other residents to return to their normal daily pursuits without fear.

“Your Excellency, this timely intervention has brought great relief to the people of Kwara South,” they said.

The elders also pledged their cooperation and support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to ensure the success of the initiative.

They said the development had strengthened their confidence in the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda and pledged support for Tinubu’s bid for a second term in office in 2027.

“On your mandate we shall stand. Also, we assure Your Excellency of our full cooperation and support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to ensure the success of this important initiative,” they said.

The caucus prayed for wisdom, strength, good health and guidance for the President as he leads the country towards greater peace, security and prosperity.