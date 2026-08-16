Violence erupts in western Kenya ahead of opposition rally



Violence erupted in western Kenya early Sunday, with two AFP journalists attacked ahead of an opposition rally whose leaders had warned that crowds could be targeted by armed thugs.

The country is due to hold national polls in just under a year, with President William Ruto seeking a second term.

Opposition politicians have warned of an increasingly hostile environment, and observers have voiced concerns about the use of armed thugs — known in Kenya as goons — to disrupt political gatherings.

The opposition Linda Mwananchi movement, a group seeking to galvanise dissatisfaction over Ruto’s tenure, plans to hold a rally with potential presidential hopeful Edwin Sifuna on Sunday in Homa Bay.

There were chaotic scenes early Sunday morning in the centre of town, an AFP journalist said, with goons attacking passersby and snatching valuables.

AFP video-journalist Fred Ooko and photographer Brian Ongoro said they were assaulted by a group of men at around 9:00 am (0600 GMT) as they walked to the rally venue.

Both sustained wounds and had their equipment stolen.

“I fell on the ground and they beat me and kick me and tried to get everything from me,” said Ooko.

Scores of men, some armed with sticks and machetes, were moving through streets, and some had lit tyres or constructed makeshift barricades on the main road.

There was no police presence in the town, although officers on the outskirts were stopping people travelling into the centre.

– ‘Anarchy prevailing’ –

Images and video shared on social media, which AFP has not been able to independently verify, showed piles of rubble strewn over one of the town’s main thoroughfares, as well as burning tyres on the roads.

Ahead of the rally, Linda Mwananchi leaders had told Kenyan media that goons were being mobilised to disrupt the political gathering.

But Homa Bay county governor Gladys Wanga rejected the claims.

She told reporters that all political factions would be welcomed and insisted that differences “must be settled through ideas and the ballot”.

James Orengo, governor of Siaya County north of Homa Bay, said goons assaulted convoys en route to the rally.

“This is not the Kenya we want,” he told the press.

“Anarchy is the one prevailing,” he said. “The police have totally surrendered their authority to the goons.”

Kenyan police spokesperson Michael Muchiri issued a statement on Sunday offering a “reassurance of safety and security”.

He said 15 people had been arrested on Saturday, who investigations suggested “are hired criminals who allegedly planned to disrupt political activities in the area”.

Amnesty International Kenya condemned the violence.

In the run-up to the 2027 polls, “there must be zero tolerance for political violence and intimidation,” the rights group said.

str-rbu/sbk