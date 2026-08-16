Anambra police to monitor checkpoints, patrols from control room

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has introduced a strategic monitoring mechanism through the command’s operational control rooms to supervise police checkpoints, patrol teams and other operational activities across the state.

The initiative followed feedback from recent security stakeholders’ interactive sessions held across the three senatorial districts of the state.

It is aimed at strengthening effective policing, accountability and professionalism, while curbing extortion, harassment and other forms of abuse against members of the public by police personnel.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the CP had directed the operational control rooms to maintain closer oversight of patrol formations and checkpoints under the new strategy.

He said Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Team Commanders would be held accountable for the activities of personnel deployed to strategic locations.

According to him, reports and complaints relating to misconduct, extortion or other forms of unprofessional conduct would be promptly received, monitored and escalated for necessary action.

Ikenga stressed that while the command remained committed to providing effective security and protecting lives and property across the state, no police officer would be allowed to abuse the responsibility entrusted to him by the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that the Commissioner had directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Team Commanders to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

The PPRO warned that personnel found engaging in extortion or other forms of misconduct would face appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the law and established regulations.

Ikenga called on members of the public to support the initiative by reporting incidents of extortion, harassment and other forms of unprofessional conduct through the command’s established communication channels.

He listed the Operational Control Room number as 07039194332, the Police Public Relations Officer’s line as 08039334002, and the Commissioner’s dedicated WhatsApp number as 09169531886.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to professional, people-oriented and accountable policing, assuring residents that credible complaints would receive prompt attention and appropriate action.