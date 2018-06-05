We have no goalkeeper crisis, Rohr insists

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, has dismissed reports that he is facing a goalkeeping crisis.

The Super Eagles boss also explained why the most inexperienced goalkeeper in the squad, Francis Uzoho, has started the last four matches played by the national team.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Carl Ikeme on the sidelines due to an illness, the German coach worked on the possibility of recalling Lille’s Vincent Enyeama to the Super Eagles, but he failed after the former Hapoel Tel Aviv star failed to join a new club in the January transfer window.

‘’For me we don’t have a goalkeeping problem, I hear we have a goalkeeping problem, no,’’ Rohr said post-match.