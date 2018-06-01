My health is getting worse, I need help – Man shot many times cries out

A Nigerian man from Akokwa , Ideato, Imo State who sustained spinal cord injury after his reported encounter with hoodlums who riddled his body with bullets in 1999 in Enugu state is soliciting for financial assistance from Nigerians and NGO’s to enable him treat himself in India.

In a statement disclosed to newsmen in Lagos, Mr. Chijioke Nwugo said that his health is getting worse as nothing concrete is ongoing to save his life.

Narrating his ordeal, the Imo State born son opined that he has been on a wheelchair for nineteen (19) years uncared for by anybody.

“I have been confined to wheelchair for 19 years now, without a wife or child to care for me”, he said.

However, Chijioke developed bedsores and was sent for an X-Ray by the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) where he was being diagnosed as at that moment.

The result came out and Chijioke had damaged Hip bone and Pelvic bone, which infected the socket ball of his right and left Hip joint.

He is currently at the National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu Male Ward 1, Enugu for plastic surgery.

Chijioke is soliciting for N60 million naira to enable him travel to Panama Institute to treat his Spinal Cord Injury through Stem Cell and India for Hip replacement and cleansing of infection in his Hip bone and Pelvic bone

Below is his account details

Name: UGWA CHIJIOKE NWUGO

Acct No: 0774846105

Access Bank.

08034751406