Eagles have goalkeeper problem, says Siasia

Former Super Eagles striker and coach, Samson Siasia believes that the national team’s major headache at the FIFA 2018 World Cup will be goalkeeping.

“I am so worried about the goalkeeping because it has always been Francis Uzoho in goal throughout the warm-up games,” said former Super Eagles coach Siasia .

“My fear now is what if Uzoho got injured during or before the World Cup? I don’t think the coach has a serious trust in the two other goalkeepers (Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi).”

However, Siasia who guided the Super Eagles between 2010 and 2011 told SuperSports that Nigeria will still do well in the World Cup provided that the senior players are willing to give their best.

“Nigeria will do well in the World Cup if only the senior and experienced players will give their best on the pitch of play,” he predicted.

“These guys come out to play well in their various clubs. Look at Moses for instance,

“Moses at Chelsea comes back to help his team but in Nigeria he doesn’t do that and that is because he plays a different role in the Super Eagles squad.”