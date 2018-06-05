Drink milk daily, nutritionists urge Nigerians

…As Freisland Campina WAMCO Nigeria promotes healthy living

By Chioma Obinna

As the world joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Milk Day, medical experts have urged Nigerians to cultivate the culture of drinking milk daily with a view to enjoying benefits of milk consumption.

The experts who spoke during an event by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc., makers of Peak milk, Peak 456 and Three Crowns, re-emphasised the health benefits of milk and drew attention to the importance of preparing wholesome meals.

An Associate Professor at the Department of Human Nutrition, University of Ibadan, Dr. Rasaq Sanusi who explained that milk supplies essential nutrients and remains an important source of dietary energy, high quality proteins as well as fats, recommended that whatever an individual’s diet composition may be, it is important to add a cup (250ml) of milk daily to improve their diet quality/diversity.

Sanusi explained that milk and milk products are nutrient–dense foods and their consumption can add diversity to plant-based diets.

“Milk can make significant contributions to human nutrient requirement for calcium, magnesium, selenium, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and pantothenic acid. Since no single food contains all the nutrients an adult or even adolescent needs, a combination or diversity/variety of diets is recommended.”

He further explained that animal milk can play an important role in the diets of children especially in populations with very low fat intakes and limited access to other animal source foods.

Reeling out some of the benefits of milk consumption, Sanusi said milk can be used to treat dry skin, reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, rehydrate the body, provide relief from acidity, improve intake of vital minerals and vitamins among others.

Stating that it is a rich source of calcium for strong bones even in adults, he said milk improves heart health and reduces chances of strokes.

Corroborating his views, the President, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Dr. Bartholomew Brai reiterated that milk remains a complete food that supplies essential nutrients to the human body. He explained that milk contributes to the prevention of micronutrient deficiencies in the vulnerable groups and diversity of diets of the poor. “This shows the goodness of milk.”

Brai recommended that Nigerians, young and old, should include milk in their diets to benefit from its goodness.

Earlier, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Mr. Ben Langat, noted that the occasion provided a wonderful opportunity to highlight the immense bundle of essential supplements contained in milk.

‘‘Milk is a major source of calcium, a mineral that promotes strong bones, as well as helps fight weight loss. Unfortunately, numerous slimmers evade milk and dairy items since they believe they are fattening.

“The present view of milk as harmful in increasing cardiovascular risk should be challenged and efforts should be made to restore it to its legitimate place in a healthy diet.”

As with Peak and Three Crowns Milk, Langat stated that the best way to deal with getting the best out of the nutrients that milk offers without being in danger of any sickness is to drink milk every day and incorporate milk in the meals as much as possible.

The high point of the event attended by over 200 health practitioners was a PeCaDoMo, an acronym for Peak Can Do More, competition where participants were engaged in preparing various recipes using Peak milk. There was also a milk quiz.