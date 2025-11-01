Poor nutrition is weakening children’s bones- Nutritionist

By Chioma Obinna

For many Nigerian children, the dream of growing strong and healthy is threatened not by disease, but by what’s missing on their plates — calcium.

Experts warned that widespread calcium deficiency, driven by poor milk consumption and inadequate diets, is silently weakening the bones of millions of children across the country.

Calcium is the body’s most abundant mineral, with about 99 percent stored in the bones and teeth. During childhood and adolescence, it plays a vital role in bone formation, posture, and growth. Without enough calcium, bones become weak, brittle, and prone to fractures — a concern that public health experts say is now widespread in Nigeria.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the recommended annual milk intake per person is around 210 litres. However, Nigeria’s average stands at a meagre 8.7 litres per year, one of the lowest in the world. This sharp gap in dietary intake, experts say, exposes children to conditions like rickets, stunted growth, and poor bone density, especially during their formative years.

A Chief Dietitian Nutritionist, Mrs. Olufunmilola Ogunmiluyi, described milk as “a nutrient-dense liquid naturally designed to build bone strength.” She warned that inadequate milk consumption prevents children from achieving optimal bone mass during growth and can make their bones more fragile in adulthood.

“Children under the age of five with low milk intake may fail to maximise bone mass accretion, That means they will likely have weaker bones and face a higher risk of fractures later in life,” Ogunmiluyi explained. Nutritionists blamed the trend on a combination of poverty, food insecurity, and lack of awareness about balanced diets. Many households substitute milk and dairy products with less nutritious alternatives, while soaring food prices continue to make quality nutrition a luxury for low-income families.

But the good news, however, is that parents can help their children get the calcium they need through a healthy diet. Dairy foods such as milk (Peak 456 Growing Up Milk), yogurt, and cheese are classic sources of calcium that help build strong bones. Low-fat yogurt with fruit, for instance, makes a nutritious snack, while milk can be incorporated into breakfast cereals or smoothies. Nutritionists also recommend other calcium-rich foods such as leafy green vegetables, canned fish like sardines and salmon, and fortified cereals or plant-based milks. These are affordable and effective ways to boost calcium intake in children.

Beyond diet, vitamin D also plays a key role in helping the body absorb calcium. Sunlight exposure and moderate physical activity — such as running, skipping, and playing outdoors — stimulate bone growth and density. Reducing the intake of sugary drinks and processed foods can further improve calcium absorption and overall bone health.

She said by prioritising calcium intake through diet and healthy habits, parents can help build a strong foundation for their children’s lifelong well-being.

“Remember, mothers are their children’s first nutrition advocates — every healthy choice counts. Thankfully, Peak 456 Growing Up Milk contains calcium in the right proportion for toddlers’ needs, supporting strong bones and healthy development. For more guidance on child nutrition, visit the Peak 456 website.