DPR reads riot act on illegal lubricate operators

By Ediri Ejoh

IN a bid to secure machinery and automobile from hazard, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has initiated actions to arrest individuals and firms, allegedly operating illegally sales and production of lubricants in the country.

The measure was in line with its mandate of providing standards for the downstream sub-sector of the oil and gas industry. It, however, directed officials in its Engineering and Standards Department, to conduct a detailed investigation on the issue and further report the matter to it for prompt action.

Speaking to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, a source at DPR, hinted that the agency has handed down directives to its key officials to look for fake lubricants as well as dealers, carry out tests on such product, arrest those behind its proliferation in the market in order to serve as a deterrent to others and further assist in sanitizing the sub-sector of the oil industry.

Confirming the situation to Vanguard, DPR’s Acting Assistant Director in Charge of Operation, Mr. Iheji Nestor, noted that the agency has frowned against the wide spread of adulterated lubricants due to its ripple effects on machinery as well as livelihood.

he said: ”It has taken it as a burden to ensure measures are in place to rid the market of these sabotage.”

Nestor said, “DPR has taken it as a priority to put a stop to the activities of fake producers of lubricants, because it affects majority of users of automobiles and other machineries in the country. He said retailers of lubricant and other operators, who fail to seek permission from the DPR before engaging in the business are also going to be affected by the exercise.”

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government in order to ensure that the matter is nipped in the bud.

Asked if arrest has been made recently, he said, “We have been operating on intelligence report and the agency report on some operators. Recently, we went to shops of members of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), in Lagos International Trade Fair Complex when we got a tip of sale of adulteraged lubricant.”

Speaking also, the DPR’s Head, Engineering and Standards, Mrs. Anita Tega, lauded the full support given the agency by the security officials at ASPAMDA, saying “The security officials at the area gave us the full corporation, as well as showed support of bringing the culprits of these illegal activities to the fore.”