2027: Rivers ADC seeks Ikwerre Elders’ support for Atiku, Amaechi

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has met with leaders of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality to seek support for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s leadership, led by its state chairman, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, visited Ogbakor Ikwerre, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ikwerre people, to present its candidates and solicit the elders’ support.

Dimkpa told the elders and community leaders that the party considered it important to present its candidates to them as respected statesmen and custodians of Ikwerre cultural heritage.

He said an Atiku-Amaechi presidency would focus on moving the country forward, adding that the ADC chose the duo because of their experience and readiness to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

The state chairman also used the opportunity to formally present the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson, his running mate, Mr. David Okumgba, as well as its senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates of Ikwerre extraction, seeking the elders’ prayers and support.

“The ADC as a party recognises Ogbakor Ikwerre as a foremost socio-cultural institution representing the identity, heritage and collective interests of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality,” he said.

In his address, Pidomson reminded the elders of the significance of Amaechi’s vice-presidential candidacy, describing him as an illustrious son of Ikwerre who is running alongside Atiku on the ADC presidential ticket.

He expressed hope that the Atiku-Amaechi ticket would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, with Atiku becoming president and Amaechi vice-president.

Pidomson described the prospect of an Ikwerre son occupying the nation’s second-highest political office as significant to the political history and national participation of the ethnic nationality.

He also pledged inclusive governance if elected governor of Rivers State.

“If I am elected Governor of Rivers State, I promise to be a governor for all Rivers people, irrespective of ethnic background, political affiliation or other differences.

“We will build a new Rivers State that will reflect the collective aspirations of its people, with emphasis on inclusive governance, unity, development and the wellbeing of citizens,” he said.

In his remarks, the ADC Deputy National Chairman and Chairman of the Rivers State Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Andrew Uchendu, commended Ogbakor Ikwerre for its contributions to the development and continued existence of Rivers State.

Uchendu recalled the roles played by prominent personalities, including centenarian Prof. Otonti Nduka, Chief Samson Agbaru and Prof. Augustine Ahiazu, in the struggle for greater recognition, inclusion and political representation for the Ikwerre people.

He said their sacrifices and sustained efforts contributed to the emergence of three governors of Rivers State from Ikwerre extraction.

The ADC delegation was received by the President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, HRM King Godspower W. Onuekwa, PhD; its First Vice-President, Prof. Hilary Wordu; Prof. Otonti Nduka; Chief Samson Agbaru; Prof. Augustine Ahiazu and other prominent members.

The Ogbakor Ikwerre leadership welcomed the ADC delegation and offered prayers, blessings and advice.