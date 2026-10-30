Lagos warns residents of impending extreme heat

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has warned residents to prepare for possible extreme heat and associated environmental and public health challenges as climate outlooks indicate rising temperatures across parts of Africa, including Nigeria.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the advisory on Friday, urging residents to take preventive measures to protect their health and wellbeing.

Wahab said the strengthening El Niño climate pattern, alongside the seasonal transition into the dry season, could contribute to unusual temperature conditions, increased heat discomfort, dry spells, dust and deteriorating air quality.

He noted that although the intensity and local impact would depend on prevailing weather patterns, residents should take the emerging climate risks seriously.

According to him, Lagos, as a densely populated and rapidly urbanising coastal city, could face heightened exposure to extreme heat.

“The concentration of buildings, roads and other heat-absorbing infrastructure, coupled with limited green spaces and inadequate ventilation in some neighbourhoods, could intensify temperatures in built-up areas,” he said.

Wahab warned that prolonged exposure to excessive heat could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, with potentially serious consequences.

He identified children, older persons, pregnant women, outdoor workers, street traders, construction workers, waste handlers and people with underlying health conditions as particularly vulnerable.

The commissioner urged families, employers, schools and community leaders to pay special attention to these groups and ensure that protective measures were put in place.

He also cautioned that extreme heat could worsen air-quality challenges during the dry season, when dust and haze increase respiratory irritation.

He added that increased reliance on petrol and diesel-powered generators during power interruptions could further worsen local air pollution.

Wahab urged residents to avoid open burning of refuse and adopt environmentally responsible practices.

He advised residents to drink sufficient water regularly, wear lightweight and breathable clothing, seek shade and well-ventilated spaces, and reduce strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest periods of the day.

He also encouraged schools, markets, workplaces and other public facilities to provide adequate ventilation, access to drinking water and shaded areas.

The commissioner urged residents to watch out for warning signs of heat-related illnesses, including excessive sweating, dizziness, headache, weakness, nausea and muscle cramps.

“Anyone experiencing these symptoms should be moved to a cooler environment, given appropriate cooling assistance and taken for medical attention where necessary.

“Sudden collapse or loss of consciousness should be treated as medical emergencies requiring immediate attention.

“Residents with respiratory conditions are also advised to limit exposure to dusty environments and follow relevant health and air-quality advisories,” he said.

Wahab stressed that preparedness must go beyond individual precautions, calling for stronger collaboration among government agencies, environmental experts, health institutions, businesses and community stakeholders.

He urged residents and businesses to support efforts to reduce urban heat by protecting existing trees, promoting tree planting, preserving green spaces, ensuring proper waste disposal and discouraging environmental degradation.

The commissioner said environmental sustainability and climate resilience required collective responsibility, particularly as Lagos continued to address the impacts of climate change and rapid urbanisation.

He assured residents that the ministry, through its relevant agencies, would continue to engage stakeholders and promote public awareness.

He added that the ministry would work with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Lagos State Ministry of Health and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to strengthen preparedness and response.