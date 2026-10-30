Fake soldier arrested for attacking employer, stealing car

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, John Umar Shehu, for allegedly impersonating a Nigerian Army personnel, assaulting a prospective employer and stealing his vehicle in Bauchi.

The suspect, a resident of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, was also accused of criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Habib Nafiu, disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, on Friday in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested following a petition received by the command on October 22, 2026, from one Salisu, a resident of the Gida Dubu area of Bauchi.

The petitioner reportedly told the police that the suspect had contacted him on October 18, seeking employment as a driver at his pure water factory. He was subsequently invited for an interview and driving assessment.

However, during the assessment on October 22, the suspect allegedly attacked the factory owner and his neighbour’s son before fleeing with the employer’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle, a white H-Jet motor vehicle with registration number AE-278-ALK, was later recovered by police detectives in Jos, Plateau State.

The police also recovered a green Infinix Smart 5X phone allegedly stolen alongside the vehicle.

Nafiu said a search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of various Nigerian Army uniforms and items, including desert and green camouflage uniforms, a jungle hat, an Army raincoat, a camouflage vest and an Army sweater.

He added that the suspect allegedly presented himself as Private Umar Shehu, with service number NA/22/82/1064, claiming to be attached to the 7 Division, Maimalari Barracks, 134 Special Forces Battalion, Borno State.

The police spokesman said the arrest followed an intelligence-led investigation by detectives of the command.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the alleged impersonation, warning that the command would not tolerate the use of the identities and uniforms of security agencies to perpetrate criminal activities.

Aliyu assured that the suspect would be thoroughly investigated and charged to court.

He urged residents to exercise caution when engaging strangers for employment, particularly in sensitive positions, and advised members of the public to verify the identities and credentials of individuals claiming to be personnel of security agencies.

The commissioner also called on residents to promptly report suspicious activities to the police, assuring them of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.