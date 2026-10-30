FG assures ECOWAS of peaceful 2027 elections

Bianca Ojukwu, Foreign Affairs Minister

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, of its commitment to conducting peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive general elections in 2027.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, gave the assurance during a meeting with the ECOWAS Pre-Election Fact-Finding Mission to Nigeria, led by former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Victor Bockarie Foh, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that the electoral process complied with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and relevant electoral laws.

She described the 2027 general elections as a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy, expressing optimism that the process would strengthen democratic governance in the country and the West African sub-region.

The minister said institutional preparedness, transparent voter accreditation, effective management of election results and timely resolution of electoral disputes were important to building public confidence in the electoral system.

She also stressed the need for effective coordination among security agencies to protect candidates, electoral officials, observers and voters before, during and after the elections.

According to her, security personnel must perform their duties professionally and impartially while respecting the country’s human rights obligations.

The minister further highlighted the importance of voter education and effective enforcement of electoral laws, noting that political parties, civil society organisations, traditional institutions and the media had important roles to play in ensuring peaceful elections.

She expressed concern over the dangers of misinformation and disinformation, calling for accurate, accessible and timely information on the electoral process.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also identified the need to improve measures that would encourage the participation of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in the elections.

Earlier, Foh said the mission was in Nigeria to assess the country’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections through consultations with relevant institutions and stakeholders.

He said the mission had engaged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations and the media.

Foh disclosed that its earlier engagements with stakeholders, including the Inter-Party Advisory Council, the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, had been constructive.

He said the mission’s preliminary assessment suggested a favourable environment for the forthcoming elections, adding, however, that consultations were still ongoing.

According to him, the mission would submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations at the end of the exercise.

The former Sierra Leonean vice-president welcomed the assurances given by the minister and expressed optimism about Nigeria’s preparedness for the elections.

He stressed the importance of sustained engagement with stakeholders and addressing identified concerns, noting that Nigeria’s ability to conduct credible elections in 2027 would have wider implications for democratic governance and stability across West Africa.

The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to promoting democracy, peace, stability and prosperity in the sub-region.