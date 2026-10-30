Cyberbullying : Okafor’s lawyer faults Sowore, others over sentimental support for Ogala

Doris Ogala and Chris Okafor

By Henry Ojelu

Counsel to Pastor Chris Okafor, Mr Ife Ajayi, has faulted the sentimental support for Nollywood actress Doris Ogala over her cyberbullying trial, insisting that freedom of expression does not confer the right to make false and malicious allegations against others without regard for the law.

Ajayi, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard, was reacting to comments by activist Omoyele Sowore and Ogala over alleged injustice in the ongoing trial.

He argued that the right to freedom of expression was not absolute and must be exercised within the limits prescribed by law, particularly where allegations, blackmail and extortion were involved.

According to him, the issues leading to the criminal proceedings should not be treated as a mere disagreement between individuals, but viewed against the background of alleged violations of the rights of others.

Ajayi advised the public to obtain copies of the charges proffered against her. He described her unlawful conduct as a deliberate act that violated the rights of his client and was capable of inciting the public against an individual.

He also urged members of the public to exercise caution in endorsing false allegations made by the actress, insisting that such claims should be subjected to legal scrutiny rather than public sentiment.

Expressing confidence in the judiciary, the lawyer said he was optimistic that the court would deliver justice based on the overwhelming print, audio and video evidence in compliance with the applicable laws.

“I am 100 per cent optimistic that the court will do what is right. The court, in all fairness, even after the defendant’s lawyer pleaded with it to release her on bail and offered to take responsibility for her conduct, gave the prosecution 48 hours to respond,” he said.

Ajayi also faulted Ogala’s conduct during the court proceedings, alleging that her outburst and disruption of proceedings raised questions about her ability to abide by the conditions of her release.

He said the incident suggested that even her counsel might have difficulty guaranteeing her conduct if she were granted bail.

The lawyer maintained that the courtroom was not a place for emotional outbursts or disrespect, stressing that parties to a legal proceeding were expected to conduct themselves in accordance with established rules.

“You cannot behave disrespectfully at a police station or anywhere else and expect to do the same in a court of law. The court is where logic and legal accountability prevail,” he said.

Ajayi further called on the National Assembly to consider stricter legislation against the practice of publicly calling out individuals over private disagreements, particularly where such actions could damage reputations or violate the rights of others.

He argued that personal grievances should be addressed through appropriate legal channels rather than through public accusations and campaigns.

“The law is not about emotion or sentiment. It is about logic and legal accountability. It is a place where people are held accountable for their unlawful conduct,” he said.

He urged members of the public not to accept allegations made in the course of the dispute as established facts, stressing that the court remained the appropriate institution to determine the issues before it.