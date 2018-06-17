Bwari crisis: Again FCTA imposes indefinite curfew on Bwari Town

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Sunday said the 6 a.m to 6 p.m curfew imposed in Bwari town in the territory, will remain until further notice.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Mr Abubakar Sani, the earlier 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed in the town on Saturday, will end on Sunday,.

The FCTA added that it was deeply concerned over attempts by “some miscreants to reincarnate the December 25th, 2017 crisis in Bwari Area Council.

“Reports reaching the Administration indicate that some of the miscreants took advantage of the on-going Eid-il-Fitr celebrations to launch attacks on innocent residents of the town on Saturday June 16.

“Fortunately, the security agencForAsmmediately swung into action and have since brought the situation under control.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the FCT Administration shall not condone any attempts by any group of persons to precipitate the breakdown of law and order in Bwari Area Council or indeed any part of the Federal Territory.

“ As you are already aware, following the Dec. 25 crisis, a 6pm to 6am curfew was imposed on Bwari but was relaxed to 10pm to 6am after a satisfactory assessment of the situation and return to normalcy.

“ However, this renewed attempt to disturb the peace of the town, calls for stringent measures in order to protect lives and property as well as forestall the breakdown of law and order.”

The administration, however said that Security agencies have been directed to ensure that residents comply fully with curfew while urging all residents of the FCT to continue to be law abiding and go about their lawful activities.

The Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Mr Musa Dikko on Saturday, reviewed and imposed an 8 p.m to 6 a.m curfew in the town following security challenge.

Dikko disclosed this after the town was thrown into confusion during the Eid-el-fitir celebrations.

An eye witness, Mr John Awoyi, told Newsmen that the incident allegedly happened when the Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro, as part of activities to mark the Eid-il-Fitr celebration, while riding his horse was interrupted by some irate youths.

“ He was stopped by some youths when he tried to take the route that leads to the Esu Bwari’s palace and that was where the confrontations began.

`But everything is calm now as the security agents are in place and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere, ” Awoyi said.

Similarly, CSP Biodun Makanjuola, the Divisional Police Officer who confirmed the incident to NAN said that the situation had been addressed and everything put under control.