Ebonyi killings: Nwifuru relaxes curfew, considers reopening schools

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced the relaxation of the curfew imposed in Amasiri community over the killings of four people in Okporojo in Oso Edda in Edda local government area of the state.

Nwifuru said the curfew is now from 6am to 7pm daily and is considering reopening schools for the sake of innocent children of Amasiri community.

He urged the police to charge to court those arrested in respect to the crisis in the area.

Recalled that four persons were killed and their heads severed by suspected Amasiri warlords, who also destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The governor, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Security Council meeting with security operatives in the state, said more stringent measures will be taken to ensure that those severed heads are released and peace returns in the crisis area.

He said: “At the meeting, the council reviewed the curfew earlier imposed on Amasiri autonomous community. After careful deliberation and consideration of ongoing investigations, as well as progress made by security agencies, the council adjusted the curfew to run from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

“The council deliberated on key measures required to restore total normalcy to Amasiri and Okorojo communities. It was resolved that urgent steps must be taken to demonstrate the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“The council further agreed that all persons arrested in connection with the crisis between the affected communities should be charged to court without delay, rather than remaining in police custody.

“It also emphasised the need to recover the remains of those killed during the violence, noting that additional measures would be put in place to achieve this.“Under the law, every suspect remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, despite confessional statements obtained from some of those arrested.

“The Council stated that significant progress has been made by security agencies, resulting in relative peace in the affected areas.

“The Council maintained that the curfew and other measures were imposed strictly to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property. It added that without these interventions, the crisis could have escalated.

into a wider communal conflict,” Nwifuru stated.