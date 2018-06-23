Buhari appoints four non Executive Directors for CBN

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and two new Chief Executive Officers for some federal agencies. He has equally approved the renewal of the tenure of three Chief Executive Officers of other federal institutions.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja and signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle.

Those appointed to the CBN for an initial period of four years are Adeola Adetunji, Prof. Mike I. Obadan, Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko and Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo.

Other new appointees are Prof. Abdullahi Dasilva Yusuf as Chief Medical Director, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital; and, Dr. (Mrs) Pauline N. Ikwugbu as Provost, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State.

Those whose appointments were renewed are Dr. Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Unwana Afikpo, Ebonyi State; Arc. Olusegun Olarenwaju Aluko, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, IIaro, Ogun State; and, Engr. (Prof.) Sunday Ohousi Onohaebi, Rector, National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State.

“Mr. President expects the new appointees to regard their appointments as a call to National Service and to carry out their responsibilities with uprightness, diligence and prompt response to the yearnings of the public”, the statement added.