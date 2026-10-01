Negreira case: UEFA investigates Barca as Real Madrid submit new evidence

By Adegboyega Adeleye

UEFA is continuing its review of the Negreira case involving Barcelona after Real Madrid submitted a substantial amount of new documents to European football’s governing body.

According to Sky Sports, UEFA confirmed that its Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors had received the latest documents from Real Madrid and would assess them as part of their ongoing review of the case, which concerns payments made by Barcelona to José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The development has prompted contrasting statements from Real Madrid and Barcelona over the status of the UEFA proceedings.

On Thursday, Real Madrid said UEFA had confirmed receipt of its complaint and the continuation of the investigation into payments made by Barcelona to Negreira over two decades.

The Madrid club said its complaint contained extensive documentation and evidence concerning what it described as events of “extraordinary seriousness” that directly affect the integrity of competition and confidence in the refereeing system.

Real Madrid also called for the investigation to proceed with “the utmost urgency” until its full conclusion, with the competent bodies taking decisions according to the severity of the facts established.

The club added that it would continue to actively cooperate with UEFA and take all actions within its power to clarify what it considers incompatible with the principles of integrity, transparency and fair play in European football.

UEFA, meanwhile, said: “UEFA can confirm that it has received from Real Madrid CF a substantial amount of documents related to the ongoing investigation into FC Barcelona” in the matter involving Negreira.

“The UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspectors have also received these latest documents, which they will assess as part of their ongoing review.”

Reports indicate that Real Madrid’s dossier runs to more than 50,000 pages.

Barcelona, however, has rejected suggestions that UEFA has opened or reopened a new disciplinary case against the club.

In a statement, the Catalan club said: “UEFA has not opened any new proceedings against FC Barcelona.”

Barcelona said the proceedings began in 2023 with the appointment of two investigators and that they “have never been closed”.

The club said UEFA’s statement only confirmed the receipt of Real Madrid’s documentation and that the investigators would assess it within the framework of the existing investigation.

“It therefore does not announce the opening, reopening, or reactivation of any proceedings, nor does it contain any assessment of the substance or value of the documentation provided,” Barcelona said.

The club added that UEFA investigators had not made any new requests to Barcelona or forwarded Real Madrid’s complaint to the club as of Thursday, saying it would respond appropriately if that happened.

Barcelona also said the UEFA proceedings were subject to the outcome of the criminal case being heard in Spain.

“Since the investigation began, FC Barcelona has continued to obtain UEFA licences without objection and has participated in UEFA competitions,” the club added.

The Negreira case centres on payments made by Barcelona to Negreira, who was vice-president of the Spanish referees’ technical committee.

Barcelona has maintained that the payments were for scouting and technical reports relating to refereeing officials, while allegations have previously been made that the payments were intended to influence refereeing decisions.

Real Madrid has separately argued that the material it submitted to UEFA raises serious concerns about the integrity of competition and the refereeing system.

For now, UEFA says its inspectors will assess the new documentation as part of the ongoing review, while Barcelona maintains that there has been no new or reopened disciplinary proceeding against the club.