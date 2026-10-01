Nigeria @66: We deserve democracy’s benefits, not hardship, empty promises — APM

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has said Nigerians deserve the dividends of democracy, not hardship, empty promises and insecurity, as the country marks its 66th Independence anniversary.

The party said the anniversary should also be a time to reflect on the challenges Nigerians have faced and the need to reset the country for better governance.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, APM said Nigerians had remained resilient despite years of political, economic and social challenges.

“Citizens deserve a fair deal from the government they voted into office. They need dividends of democracy, not carnage,” Dantalle said.

He said the 2027 general election would give Nigerians another chance to choose leaders who would put the country first and tackle insecurity and economic hardship.

“The era of gambling with our national destiny is over. It is what puts us in this governance quagmire of perennial insecurity and economic hardship,” he said.

APM called for credible and transparent elections in 2027, urging all stakeholders to respect the will of the people.

The party also commended Nigeria’s founding fathers for securing independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, saying the country’s unity in diversity remained worth defending.

It said Nigerians had endured enormous hardship despite the country’s abundant human and natural resources, describing the situation as an aberration in a democratic system.

APM said it was on a rescue mission to redirect Nigeria towards progress and development, urging citizens to join its Reset Nigeria Movement and support its candidates in the 2027 election.