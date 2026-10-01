We won’t force anybody to join Islam — Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

By Luminous Jannamike

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday said nobody should be forced to embrace Islam, urging Muslims to respect the rights and freedoms of people of other faiths.

He spoke against the backdrop of growing challenges facing the country and the wider world, charging Muslims to remain united, conscious of their responsibilities and willing to contribute to national development.

Speaking at the NSCIA General Assembly at the National Mosque, Abuja, the Sultan said, “We do not intend to force anybody to join Islam. But we have seen how many people have been joining Islam on their own free will because Almighty Allah said there is no compulsion in religion.”

He said the assembly, held about seven years after the council’s last such meeting, was an opportunity for Muslim leaders from across the country to exchange ideas and strengthen their bonds as ‘one big family of Islam’.

“It is coming at a time when we should be attentive; we should be a little more conscious because we all know the situation in the country, the situation in the world, and we Muslims have a lot of roles to play,” the Sultan said.

Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, shifted attention to education, urging Muslim parents to ensure their children acquire both Islamic and Western education.

“The most educationally disadvantaged states are Muslim states. The current generation must be sound in both Islamic and Western education,” Oloyede said.

He also called for greater Muslim representation in the media and employment, urging Muslim leaders to ensure qualified members of the community were considered for key positions.

On Hajj, Oloyede questioned the continued involvement of government in organising the pilgrimage, saying its role should be limited to facilitating the exercise. He also cautioned against sponsoring people who could not afford the journey.

Deputy Secretary-General of the council, Prof. Salisu Shehu, urged Muslims to unite and demonstrate excellence, prudence and commitment in positions of responsibility.

He cited Oloyede’s service at JAMB as an example of the standard Muslims should strive for, saying diligent performance by Nigerians in their various positions would make the country better for all.